New Delhi/Idukki, August 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of people who died due to the landslide in Kerala's Idukki district. PM Modi's Office also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF to next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a landslide in Rajamalai, while announced 50,000 each for the injured.

Expressing his condolences, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Pained by the loss of lives due to a landslide in Rajamalai, Idukki. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. NDRF and the administration are working on the ground, providing assistance to the affected." Kerala Rains Update: Idukki Landslide Death Toll Rises to 9, IMD Issues Red Alerts for Idukki, Malappuram and Wayanad.

Announcing the ex-gratia, PMO had earlier tweeted, "Ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a landslide in Rajamalai, Idukki. Rs 50,000 each would be given to those injured due to the landslide."

Here's what PM Modi said:

Pained by the loss of lives due to a landslide in Rajamalai, Idukki. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. NDRF and the administration are working on the ground, providing assistance to the affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2020

Until the last report, 14 people have died, including six women and one child. Also over 57 people are still missing and the administration has appointed IG (crimes) Gopesh Agarwal as the special officer for coordinating various rescue operations. A team of 50 fire department personnel and health workers have moved to Munnar for the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, the state government have opened control rooms in local bodies of Ernakulam district for flood relief/rescue operations. These centres will also function as COVID-19 centres. Kerala Chief Minister has contacted the Indian Air Force to provide helicopter services to Rajamala for rescue operations, as heavy rains causing difficulty for the rescue teams to help the affected people.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2020 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).