Imagicaa Water Park Temporarily Closed From June 19 Amid Water Shortage, El Nino Concerns in Maharashtra

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd has announced the temporary closure of its water park in Maharashtra's Khopoli after receiving directions from the state Irrigation Department to stop drawing water from nearby dams due to falling reservoir levels.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company said the Maharashtra Irrigation Department instructed it to refrain from using dam water, citing low water levels in the region and concerns linked to the prevailing El Niño conditions.

As a result, operations at Imagicaa Water Park, located at Sangdewadi on the Khopoli-Pali Road in Raigad district's Khalapur taluka, have been suspended with effect from June 19, 2026. The company said the closure will remain in place until the water situation improves. What Is El Nino and How Does It Affect Weather?

Imagicaaworld stated that it is closely monitoring developments and will provide updates regarding the reopening of the facility. The company is also assessing the financial impact of the shutdown, though it noted that the overall effect could be limited if operations resume within a short period.

The entertainment park operator added that the duration of the disruption remains uncertain, making it difficult to estimate potential losses at this stage. It also said it intends to explore insurance coverage under its Loss of Profit policy, although the admissibility of any claim under the current circumstances has not yet been determined. El Nino Alert: WMO Warns of 80% Chance by August, India Faces Risk of Weak Monsoon and Extreme Heat.

The closure comes months after Imagicaaworld secured a major loan facility to expand its footprint in the amusement park sector. The company now faces an operational challenge as Maharashtra grapples with water availability concerns amid weather-related pressures linked to El Niño.

Investors will be watching closely for updates on water levels, regulatory directions, and the timeline for the resumption of operations at one of the state's popular water-based entertainment destinations.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (CNBCTV18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 09:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).