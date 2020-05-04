IMCT Tells West Bengal Government to be 'Transparent & Consistent' in Reporting Coronavirus Figures And Not 'Play Down the Spread of Virus'

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

Kolkata, May 4: The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) on the last day of their two-week stay in Kolkata wrote a letter to the West Bengal Chief Secretary on the need for the state to be transparent and consistent in reporting coronavirus figures. MCT leader Apurva Chandra mentioned that the state shouldn't downplay the spread of the virus.

The letter further highlighted the discrepancy that has been brought out in the number of coronavirus cases reported in the state in its medical bulletins and its communication with the government of India. IMCT would be submitting the final report to the MHA soon. IMCT Accuses West Bengal of Not Cooperating With Them, After TMC Slams Visit of Central Teams to State as 'Adventure Tourism'; Watch Video.

Last month, the Trinamool Congress party, dubbed the visit of IMCT to West Bengal to take stalk of the lockdown implementation as 'adventure tourism'. The party further questioned as to why teams were not sent to states with a much higher number of cases and hotspots.

Here's the letter which IMCT Wrote to West Bengal Chief Secretary:

Addressing reporters through a zoom conference, TMC MPs Derek O’ Brien and Sudip Bandyopadhyay had claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was informed about the team’s visit three hours after its arrival which was unacceptable.

According to the data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday, West Bengal has recorded a total of 963 coronavirus cases so far. Out of which, 151 people have recovered and 35 people have died.