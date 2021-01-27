New Delhi, January 27: The Income Tax Department released the calendar for the year 2021 specifying the important dates in connection to taxation in India. The calendar called 'Honouring the Honest' carries tax relevant deadlines for the current and upcoming financial year. With the calendar, the department aims at making is easier for the tax payers to adhere to the deadlines and file their income tax return on time.Income Tax Refund: Check For These Mistakes if Refund Still Not Credited to Your Bank Account Within 7 Days of ITR Filing.

The calendar says, "We believe that the honesty and hard work of taxpayers power the nation’s progress, and it is our duty to reward it, by empowering you. It is this thought that gave birth to a platform for ‘Transparent Taxation- Honoring The Honest’ with innovative initiatives aimed at making taxes, untaxing." Click Here to Download the 'Income Tax Department Calendar 2021.'

Here is the List of Month Wise Important Taxation-Related Dates:

January:

January 10- Extended due date for Filing ITR for Assessment Year 2020-21.

January 15- Date for furnishing various audit reports under the Income Tax Act & Quarterly statement of TCS deposited for the quarter ending December 31, 2020

January 30- Quarterly TCS certificate in respect of tax collected for the quarter ending December 31, 2020

January 31-Last Date for making Declaration under Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme & Quarterly statement of TDS deposited for the quarter ending December 31, 2020

February

February 15- Extended Due Date for Filing ITR for AY 2020-21 for taxpayers requiring audit & Quarterly TDS certificate (other than salary) for the quarter ending December 31, 2020

March:

March 15- Fourth installment of advance tax for the AY 2021-22

March 31-Last date for filing belated or revised return of income for AY 2020-21, Quarterly statements of TDS/TCS Deposited for Q1 & Q2 of FY 2020-21 & Last date for payment under Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme without additional levy

May

May 15 - Quarterly statement of TCS deposited for the quarter ending March 31, 2021

May 31- Quarterly statement of TDS deposited for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 & Due date for furnishing of statement of financial transaction under section 285BA in respect of FY 2020-21

June:

June 15 -First installment of advance tax for AY 2022-23, TDS Certificate-Form 16 to employees (in respect of salary paid) for AY 2021-22 & Quarterly TDS certificate (other than salary) for the quarter ending March 31, 2021

July:

July 15- Quarterly statement of TCS deposited for the quarter ending June 30, 2021

July 30- Quarterly TCS certificate for the quarter ending June 30, 2021

July 31- Quarterly statement of TDS deposited for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 & ITR for AY 2021-22 for all assessees other than (a) corporate assessee or (b) non-corporate assessee who is liable to get his accounts audited or (c) assessee who has entered into an international or specified domestic transaction

August:

August 15 - Quarterly TDS certificate (other than salary) for the quarter ending June 30, 2021

September:

September 15 -Second installment of advance tax for AY 2022-23

September 30- Audit Report for AY 2021-22 in case of assessee who has not entered into an international or specified domestic transaction

October:

October 15 - Quarterly statement of TCS deposited for the quarter ending September 30, 2021

October 30- Quarterly TCS certificate for the quarter ending September 30, 2021

October 31- Quarterly statement of TDS deposited for the quarter ending September 30, 2021

October 31- ITR for AY 2021-22 for assessees (not having an international or specified domestic transaction) who is (a) corporate assessee or (b) non-corporate assessee whose books are required to be audited

October 31 Audit report for AY 2021-22 in respect of assessee having an International or specified domestic transaction

November:

November 15: Quarterly TDS certificate (other than salary) for the quarter ending September 30, 2021

November 30 -ITR for AY 2021-22 in respect of assessee having an international or specified domestic transaction

December:

December 15 - Third installment of advance tax for AY 2022-23

The Income Tax Department extended the deadline line for filling in the tax return for the assessment year 2020-21 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The deadlines were extended to that all the assesses are able to pay the tax amid the lockdown and stringent preventive measures against coronavirus imposed by the government.

