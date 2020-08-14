New Delhi, August 14: On the occasion of Independence Day 2020, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be addressing AAP volunteers from across the country on Saturday. India will celebrate the 74th Independence Day on Saturday. Kejriwal, who is also the National Convenor of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), will address the party workers at 4 PM on August 15, 2020. "On the occasion of Independence Day National Convenor of AAP Shri Arvind Kejriwal will be addressing party volunteers across India", the party said in a tweet. Independence Day 2020: Security Beefed Up in Delhi-NCR Ahead of August 15 Celebrations.

The interaction by Kejriwal will be carried out through an online session. The live streaming of the Delhi CM's address will be aired on AAP's Facebook and YouTube channels. The live streaming of the address can be viewed on Facebook page -and AAP's YouTube channel. It will also be streamed online on teh party's Twitter handle and can be viewed on this link.

Here's the tweet by AAP:

On the occasion of Independence Day National Convenor of AAP Shri @ArvindKejriwal will be addressing party volunteers across India. Date: 15th August 2020 Time: 4:00 PM ➡️ Facebook - https://t.co/QPIoH2dicA ➡️ YouTube- https://t.co/VOwzVg4aBD https://t.co/sI7VgA8d0K pic.twitter.com/3QzwZ0UOc4 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 14, 2020

Security has been beefed up in the national capital in view of the celebrations. On August 13, a full dress rehearsal was held at the Red Fort as part of the Independence Day celebrations. Reports inform that around four thousand security personnel will be deployed for the ceremony and they will stand maintaining social distance.

On the occasion of Independence Day 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the National Flag at the Red Fort in New Delhi. He will then address the nation from the ramparts of the iconic monument. Amid the COVID-19 situation, the Delhi police has requested the invitees to follow guidelines issued by Union Home Ministry and Health Ministry at all times while they are in the function area at Red Fort.

