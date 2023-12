New Delhi, December 21: India aims to set up a new research station in Antarctica near the Maitri station in the eastern part of the icy continent by 2029, Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Thursday. In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Rijiju said the site for the new research station -- Maitri-II -- has been identified and a preliminary topographical survey for the approach road is underway.

The existing Indian research station -- Maitri -- is very old, the minister said, adding that it is imperative to build a new research station. The proposed project envisages adherence to environmental protocols for Antarctica and improving the quality of Indian scientific research in the southernmost continent. Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra 2023: Government Committed to Development of Rural Communities, Says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

India has been operating the Bharati research station in the Larseman Hills area -- a 40 square kilometre ice-free region along the south-eastern shore of the continent -- since 2012. Bharati is about 3,000 kilometres away from Maitri, which was commissioned in 1989.

Sharing the different stages for building the new research station, Rijiju said the development of the master plan, hiring of a consultant and designing will require the drafting of tender and tendering, award and signing of contracts, site survey by consultants, road cutting and formations at the site. Kiren Rijiju in Arctic Circle Video: Union Minister Visits India's Arctic Research Station Himadri at International Arctic Research Base in Svalbard.

This will be followed by prefabrication/procurement on the mainland, transportation to Cape Town/Antarctica/Indian Barrier to the site and preparation for construction in Antarctica by the construction company; transportation of final components from the Indian Barrier told a new research station. The proposed project envisages adherence to environmental protocols for Antarctica and improving the quality of Indian scientific research in the southernmost continent.