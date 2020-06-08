India-China Border Standoff: Situation in Border Areas 'Stable' and 'Under Control', Says Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying

Indian & Chinese Troops | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, June 8: After the meeting between Indian and Chinese military officials on June 6, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying on Monday said that situation in the border areas is stable and under control. Taking to Twitter, China's ambassador to India Sun Weidong shared Chunying statement on the border talks between the neighbouring countries. India-China Border Standoff: Refrain From Carrying Speculative Stories on Talks in Ladakh Region, Government Advises Media Houses.

"Hua said that the overall situation in the border areas is generally stable and under control, China and India have the capacity and willingness to properly solve relevant issues through negotiation and consultation," Sun said. Western Command Army Commander Visits Forward Posts Along Chinese Border in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur, Reviews Operational Preparedness.

Sun Weidong Tweet:

Chinese FM Spokesperson Hua Chunying: Border areas situation were discussed during the meeting b/t Chinese & Indian military officials on Jun 6. #China & #India have maintained close communication on resolving border issues through diplomatic & military channels. (1/3) — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) June 8, 2020

Hua stressed China & India agreed to implement important consensus reached by leaders, not to turn differences into disputes, work together to maintain peace & tranquility in border areas, so as to create a favorable atmosphere for stable development of bilateral relations. (2/3) — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) June 8, 2020

"Hua stressed China and India agreed to implement the important consensus reached by leaders, not to turn differences into disputes, work together to maintain peace and tranquillity in border areas, so as to create a favorable atmosphere for stable development of bilateral relations," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement and said that any decision will be taken in accordance with the bilateral agreement between India and China.

The Indian military delegate was headed by Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, commander of Leh based 14 Corp, while the Chinese military delegate was headed by Commander of South Xinjiang Military Region, Major General Liu Lin. The meeting took place at Moldo on Chinese side opposite Chushul.