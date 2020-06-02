India-China Stand-Off: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Acknowledges Presence of Chinese Troops in 'Sizeable Number' in Eastern Ladakh

Rajnath Singh (Photo Credits: @rajnathsingh)

New Delhi, June 2: Acknowledging the presence of Chinese soldiers on Indian territory, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said a "sizeable number" of Chinese troops have moved into eastern Ladakh. There have been reports significant numbers of soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) are camping in the Indian side of the LAC in Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso. Rajnath Singh's statement is seen as the first official confirmation of the presence of Chinese troops on Indian territory. Xi Jinping Tells China's PLA to Prepare for War, Be Ready for 'Worst-Case Scenarios' Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Asked about the recent stand-off between Indian and Chinese forces in eastern Ladakh, Singh said China has intruded into what India considers its territory. "There has been a disagreement over it. A sizeable number of Chinese people have come there. India has done what it needs to do. (Usko lekar ek matbhed hua hain. Aur acchi khasi sankhya mein Cheen ke log bhi aa gaye hain. Lekin Bharat ko bhi apni taraf se jo kuch bhi karna chahiye, Bharat ne bhi kiya hain," Singh told CNN-News 18.

The Defence Minister further said talks between India and China at military and diplomatic levels are underway, adding that a "high-level military meeting with the Chinese is scheduled on June 6". His reamrks came in the backdrop of the continuing standoff between Indian and Chinese troops at the Ladakh border. Earlier, Singh reiterated that incidents happen because of the difference in perceptions of the LAC.

"Nobody can deny the fact that there has been difference in perceptions about the India-China border,” Singh had said, but “there is no question, and nobody can imagine that India can be arm-twisted like the situation in 1962." India has said the Chinese military was hindering normal patrolling by its troops along the LAC in Ladakh and Sikkim and strongly refuted Beijing’s contention that the escalating tension between the two armies was triggered by trespassing of Indian forces across the Chinese side.

The troops of India and China were engaged in a 73-day stand-off in Doklam tri-junction in 2017 which even triggered fears of a war between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long LAC. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet while India contests it.