India-China Standoff in Ladakh: Congress Urges Modi Government to Take Nation into Confidence and Address Concerns of People

Ladakh (Photo Credits: AFP/ Representational Image)

New Delhi, May 27: The Indian National Congress on Wednesday issued a statement on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) tension in Ladakh. The Congress party said that the incursion by Chinese forces in Pangong Tso lake and Gaiwan valley regions and standoff between the armies of India and China is a serious national concern. It urged the Modi government to take the nation into confidence and address concerns of people. PM Narendra Modi Meets NSA, Chief Of Defence Staff Over India-China Face-Off In Ladakh.

"The differing accounts in national and international media of escalation and the continuing stalemate has caused anxiety among the people of India. Congress party urges the Government of India to take the nation into confidence and address the concerns of the people," the statement read. India-China Stand-Off Continues in Ladakh, Top Commanders of Indian Army to Carry Out In-Depth Review of Situation in LAC.

Congress Statement:

We urge the Government of India to take the nation into confidence and address the concerns of the people: Congress statement on Ladakh situation pic.twitter.com/VOfOoq9dED — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2020

There has been a stand-off between the Indian and Chinese troops at the LAC in Ladakh, amid a build-up of armies on both sides since early May. The faceoff started after China expressed objection over the construction of a road and bridge in the Galwan area by India.

Tensions escalated earlier this month after around 250 troopers of either side came face-to-face in Ladakh's Pangong Tso lake area. A similar face-off was also reported near Naku La Pass in the Sikkim sector.