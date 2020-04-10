India in Community Transmission Stage of Coronavirus? WHO Admits Error in 'Situation Report', Says Only Cluster of Cases Recorded

NSCI Dome turned into quarantine facility | (Photo Credits: Twitter/@AUThackeray)

New Delhi, April 10: The World Health Organisation (WHO) admitted an error in its latest "situation report", which had stated that India is among the countries reeling under community transmission stage of the coronavirus pandemic. The report was in contradiction to the stand maintained by the Indian government -- which has firmly denied the transcension of COVID-19 into community stage in the country. Punjab In Community Transmission Stage, 27 Coronavirus Cases With No Travel History, Says CM Amarinder Singh.

The global health body had, in its report, listed United States, Italy, Spain, Germany, Iran and India among the clutch of nations which are reeling under the community outbreak. At this stage of the disease, the health agencies cannot trace the source of the virus spread.

On the other hand, China - which was the first country to report COVID-19 cases - has been placed under the "cluster of cases" category in the WHO report. Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 6412 After a Spike of 547 Cases in Past 12 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 199.

Officials of the WHO, while speaking to NDTV, said they have committed an "error" by listing India among the nations hit by community transmission of coronavirus. The error has been fixed, they said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), along with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has reiterated so far in the daily press briefings that India is only recording a cluster of COVID-19 cases so far. In case the disease advances to the next stage, the information would not be concealed, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry.

According to Agarwal, India would slip into the community transmission stage only if 20 to 30 percent of the overall cases cannot be traced to the source of virus. As of now, most of the patients are found to be foreign returnees or those came in contact with persons returning from abroad.

India's toll of COVID-19 cases surged to 6,412, whereas, the death toll climbed to 199, with 33 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours. Despite the rapidly rising numbers, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said the nation has so far succeeded in restricting the disease to around 200 districts -- of which 133 are the hotspots. Nearly 400 districts are free of coronavirus, he added.