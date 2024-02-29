Bill Gates Meets PM Narendra Modi, Discusses 'AI for Public Good' (See Pic)

New Delhi, February 29: Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday and said they discussed AI for public good, women-led development and innovation in agriculture and health.

Gates said on X, "I is always inspiring to meet with @narendramodi and there was a lot to discuss. We talked about AI for public good; DPI; women-led development; innovation in agriculture, health, and climate adaptation; and how we can take lessons from India to the world."

Bill Gates Meets PM Narendra Modi

It is always inspiring to meet with @narendramodi and there was a lot to discuss. We talked about AI for public good; DPI; women-led development; innovation in agriculture, health, and climate adaptation; and how we can take lessons from India to the world. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/Y3REO67gxP — Bill Gates (@BillGates) February 29, 2024

Replying to him, Modi said, "A wonderful meeting indeed! Always a delight to discuss sectors which will make our planet better and empower millions of people across the globe."

