Bill Gates Meets PM Narendra Modi, Discusses 'AI for Public Good' (See Pic)

Bill Gates Meets PM Narendra Modi, Discusses 'AI for Public Good'

Gates said on X, "I is always inspiring to meet with @narendramodi and there was a lot to discuss. We talked about AI for public good; DPI; women-led development; innovation in agriculture, health, and climate adaptation; and how we can take lessons from India to the world."

News PTI| Feb 29, 2024 11:55 PM IST
Bill Gates Meets PM Narendra Modi, Discusses 'AI for Public Good'
Bill Gates Meets PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credit: X/@BillGates)

New Delhi, February 29: Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday and said they discussed AI for public good, women-led development and innovation in agriculture and health.

Gates said on X, "I is always inspiring to meet with @narendramodi and there was a lot to discuss. We talked about AI for public good; DPI; women-led development; innovation in agriculture, health, and climate adaptation; and how we can take lessons from India to the world." Indian Innovation Key to Solving Health, Agriculture and Climate Issues, Says Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates.

Bill Gates Meets PM Narendra Modi

Replying to him, Modi said, "A wonderful meeting indeed! Always a delight to discuss sectors which will make our planet better and empower millions of people across the globe."

Currency Price Change

