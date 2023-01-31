India ranks third in a net gain in average annual forest area in the last decade: #EconomicSurvey2023



75 Ramsar sites in India; Increase in mangrove cover by 364 sq. Km



Read here: https://t.co/6nn80ka2LL #EconomicSurvey #EconomicSurvey2023 pic.twitter.com/ZomU62v8qo— PIB India (@PIB_India) January 31, 2023

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2023 02:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).