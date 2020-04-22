India Reports 1,383 Coronavirus Cases, 50 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 19,984, Death Toll Mounts to 640; 610 Patients Recovered in Single Day

Coronavirus outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 22: The number of coronavirus cases rose to 19,984 in India on Wednesday with an increase of 1,383 in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths also increased by 50 since Tuesday morning. Till now, 640 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the country. According to the Health Ministry, there are currently 15,474 active coronavirus cases in India. Interestingly, 610 patients have recovered from the disease so far in the past one day. Meanwhile, the number of total recovered patients stands at 3,870. The recovery rate of patients in India is 19.36 percent. Pune: 25 Staff of Ruby Hall Clinic, Including 19 Nurses Found COVID-19 Positive.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state. In this western state of India, the number of positive COVID-19 cases increased to 5,218. The death toll also rose to 251 in Maharashtra. The recovery rate of coronavirus patients in this state is a bit on a slower side as compared to the national rate. In Maharashtra, 751 patients have recovered so far with the recovery rate of 14.30 percent (approx.). The maximum number of positive coronavirus cases have been reported from Mumbai. In this capital city of Maharashtra, more than 3,600 people have been diagnosed with the deadly virus until now. Catch Live Updates of Coronavirus Here:

Statewise Table of Coronavirus Cases:

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 16 11 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 757 96 22 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 35 19 1 5 Bihar 126 42 2 6 Chandigarh 27 14 0 7 Chhattisgarh 36 26 0 8 Delhi 2156 611 47 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 2178 139 90 11 Haryana 254 127 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 39 16 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 380 81 5 14 Jharkhand# 45 0 3 15 Karnataka 418 129 17 16 Kerala 427 307 3 17 Ladakh 18 14 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 1552 148 76 19 Maharashtra 5218 722 251 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 12 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Odisha 79 24 1 24 Puducherry 7 3 0 25 Punjab 245 39 16 26 Rajasthan 1659 230 25 27 Tamil Nadu 1596 635 18 28 Telengana 928 194 23 29 Tripura 2 1 0 30 Uttarakhand 46 19 0 31 Uttar Pradesh 1294 140 20 32 West Bengal 423 73 15 Total number of confirmed cases in India 19984 3870 640

In Delhi, the number of positive cases crossed 2,000-mark. In the national capital territory, 2,178 people contracted coronavirus. Out of the total infected people, 611 have recovered so far. Forty-seven people also lost their lives in the NCT due to the deadly virus. In Gujarat also, 2,178 people were infected with COVID-19. Only 139 coronavirus patients have recovered so far in Gujarat. The death toll also jumped to 90 in this state.

Meanwhile, Kerala has the highest recovery rate of over 71 percent coronavirus case among all other states and union territories. In the southern state of India, 427 have been diagnosed with the deadly virus, while 327 have already recovered so far. Only three deaths were reported in this state. The other states where the COVID-19 cases crossed 1,000 mark are - Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.