India Reports 1,975 Coronavirus Cases, 47 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 26,917, Death Toll Jumps to 826

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 26: In India, the number of coronavirus cases increased by 1,975 in the past 24 hours. COVID-19 cases rose to 26,917 in the country on Sunday. The death toll also jumped to 826 after 47 people lost their lives since Saturday evening. The active cases crossed 20,000 in the country. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are currently, 20,177 confirmed cases in India. Meanwhile, 5,914 people have recovered from the deadly virus until now. Coronavirus Lockdown: Five More States Favour Extension of Curbs in COVID-19 Affected Areas Beyond May 3.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state of India. In this western state of India, 7,628 people have contracted COVID-19 so far. The death toll also jumped to 323 in the state. More than 1,000 also recovered from coronavirus. The maximum number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra’s Mumbai, Pune and Thane cities. In Mumbai alone, over 4,500 cases have been reported until now. Coronavirus in Paramilitary Forces: 15 More CRPF Personnel Test Positive For COVID-19 in Delhi.

Statewise Table of Coronavirus Cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 11 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 1097 231 31 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 36 19 1 5 Bihar 251 46 2 6 Chandigarh 30 17 0 7 Chhattisgarh 37 32 0 8 Delhi 2625 869 54 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 3071 282 133 11 Haryana 289 176 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 40 22 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 494 112 6 14 Jharkhand 67 13 3 15 Karnataka 501 177 18 16 Kerala 458 338 4 17 Ladakh 20 14 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 2096 210 99 19 Maharashtra 7628 1076 323 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 12 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Odisha 103 34 1 24 Puducherry 7 3 0 25 Punjab 298 67 17 26 Rajasthan 2083 493 33 27 Tamil Nadu 1821 960 23 28 Telengana 991 280 26 29 Tripura 2 2 0 30 Uttarakhand 50 26 0 31 Uttar Pradesh 1843 289 29 32 West Bengal 611 105 18 Total number of confirmed cases in India 26917 5914 826

In Gujarat also, over 3,000 people have contracted the deadly virus until now. The death toll also increased to 133 in this state. Meanwhile, In Delhi, the number of positive coronavirus cases increased to 2,625, while 54 people also lost their lives. Till now, 869 people have also recovered so far in the national capital territory. Other states where the coronavirus cases cross 2,000-mark are – Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. In Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed 1,000-mark.

According to reports, around 68 percent of coronavirus cases in India have been reported from 27 districts. Kerala has the highest recovery rate of COVID-19 patients among all other states and union territories. Out of 458, 338 patients have recovered so gar with nearly 74 percent of recovery rate. The country is under a complete lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus. The lockdown will continue in India till May 3. Arvind Kejriwal Announces to Keep All Shops Shut in Delhi's COVID-19 Containment Zones Till May 3, Says Implementing Centre's Guidelines.

Globally, the number of coronavirus cases increased to 2.9 million on Sunday. The death toll also surged over 200,000. The United States is the most-affected country in the world. The country reported around 950,000 cases. More than 54,000 people also lost their lives.