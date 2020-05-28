India Reports 6,566 New COVID-19 Cases, 194 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Total Count Reaches 1,58,333, Death Toll Crosses 4,500-Mark

New Delhi, May 28: India on Thursday morning reported a spike of 6,566 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 1,58,333. Currently, there are 86,110 active coronavirus cases in the country, while 67,691 have recovered from the disease so far. One patient migrated to another country. India also reported 194 deaths since Wednesday morning, due to this the death toll crossed 4,500-mark. The deadly virus has claimed 4,531 lives so far in the country. US Becomes World's First Country to Cross 100,000 COVID-19 Deaths, Cases Top 1.7 Million.
India’s recovery rate has improved in the past few days. Till now, over 42 percent of patients have been cured. As per the Union health ministry, 70 percent of the total cases in the country are due to comorbidities. The mortality rate in the country has also fallen below three percent. ICMR Issues Revised Guidelines For COVID-19 Testing; All Symptomatic Individuals in Containment Zones, Migrant Workers With ILI Symptoms To be Tested.
Statewise Table of Coronavirus Cases:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths**
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|3171
|2057
|58
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|781
|87
|4
|5
|Bihar
|3061
|1083
|15
|6
|Chandigarh
|279
|187
|4
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|369
|83
|0
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|2
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|15257
|7264
|303
|10
|Goa
|68
|37
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|15195
|7549
|938
|12
|Haryana
|1381
|838
|18
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|273
|70
|5
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1921
|854
|26
|15
|Jharkhand
|448
|185
|4
|16
|Karnataka
|2418
|781
|47
|17
|Kerala
|1004
|552
|7
|18
|Ladakh
|53
|43
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|7261
|3927
|313
|20
|Maharashtra
|56948
|17918
|1897
|21
|Manipur
|44
|4
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|20
|12
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|4
|0
|0
|25
|Odisha
|1593
|733
|7
|26
|Puducherry
|46
|12
|0
|27
|Punjab
|2139
|1918
|40
|28
|Rajasthan
|7703
|4457
|173
|29
|Sikkim
|1
|0
|0
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|18545
|9909
|133
|31
|Telengana
|2098
|1284
|63
|32
|Tripura
|230
|165
|0
|33
|Uttarakhand
|469
|79
|4
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|6991
|3991
|182
|35
|West Bengal
|4192
|1578
|289
|Cases being reassigned to states
|4332
|Total
|158333
|67692
|4531
Maharashtra is the worst-hit state of the country. Till now, 56,948 people have contracted the deadly virus. COVID-19 claimed 1,897 lives in the state. The 20 percent of country’s coronavirus cases are in Maharashtra’s capital city Mumbai, where 33,835 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus so far. The death toll has also crossed 1,000-mark in the maximum city.
Tamil Nadu is the second-worst affected state of India. In this southern state, 18545 have been infected with COVID-19, while 133 people lost their lives. The states and union territories where the COVID-19 cases crossed 10,000-mark are – Delhi (15257) and Gujarat (15195). Meanwhile, Punjab has the highest recovery rate among all the state and union territories. In Punjab, out of 2139 patients, 1918 patients have already been cured with over 80 percent recovery rate.
Globally, the number of coronavirus cases has crossed 5.7 million so far. The United States is the worst affected country, where 1.7 million people have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The death toll in the US also crossed 100,000-mark. Brazil is the second worst-hit country, where over 400,000 people have contracted the disease till now.