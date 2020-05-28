India Reports 6,566 New COVID-19 Cases, 194 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Total Count Reaches 1,58,333, Death Toll Crosses 4,500-Mark

Coronavirus | Representative Image (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, May 28: India on Thursday morning reported a spike of 6,566 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 1,58,333. Currently, there are 86,110 active coronavirus cases in the country, while 67,691 have recovered from the disease so far. One patient migrated to another country. India also reported 194 deaths since Wednesday morning, due to this the death toll crossed 4,500-mark. The deadly virus has claimed 4,531 lives so far in the country. US Becomes World's First Country to Cross 100,000 COVID-19 Deaths, Cases Top 1.7 Million.

India’s recovery rate has improved in the past few days. Till now, over 42 percent of patients have been cured. As per the Union health ministry, 70 percent of the total cases in the country are due to comorbidities. The mortality rate in the country has also fallen below three percent. ICMR Issues Revised Guidelines For COVID-19 Testing; All Symptomatic Individuals in Containment Zones, Migrant Workers With ILI Symptoms To be Tested.

Statewise Table of Coronavirus Cases:

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths** 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 3171 2057 58 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 1 0 4 Assam 781 87 4 5 Bihar 3061 1083 15 6 Chandigarh 279 187 4 7 Chhattisgarh 369 83 0 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 2 0 0 9 Delhi 15257 7264 303 10 Goa 68 37 0 11 Gujarat 15195 7549 938 12 Haryana 1381 838 18 13 Himachal Pradesh 273 70 5 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1921 854 26 15 Jharkhand 448 185 4 16 Karnataka 2418 781 47 17 Kerala 1004 552 7 18 Ladakh 53 43 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 7261 3927 313 20 Maharashtra 56948 17918 1897 21 Manipur 44 4 0 22 Meghalaya 20 12 1 23 Mizoram 1 1 0 24 Nagaland 4 0 0 25 Odisha 1593 733 7 26 Puducherry 46 12 0 27 Punjab 2139 1918 40 28 Rajasthan 7703 4457 173 29 Sikkim 1 0 0 30 Tamil Nadu 18545 9909 133 31 Telengana 2098 1284 63 32 Tripura 230 165 0 33 Uttarakhand 469 79 4 34 Uttar Pradesh 6991 3991 182 35 West Bengal 4192 1578 289 Cases being reassigned to states 4332 Total 158333 67692 4531

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state of the country. Till now, 56,948 people have contracted the deadly virus. COVID-19 claimed 1,897 lives in the state. The 20 percent of country’s coronavirus cases are in Maharashtra’s capital city Mumbai, where 33,835 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus so far. The death toll has also crossed 1,000-mark in the maximum city.

Tamil Nadu is the second-worst affected state of India. In this southern state, 18545 have been infected with COVID-19, while 133 people lost their lives. The states and union territories where the COVID-19 cases crossed 10,000-mark are – Delhi (15257) and Gujarat (15195). Meanwhile, Punjab has the highest recovery rate among all the state and union territories. In Punjab, out of 2139 patients, 1918 patients have already been cured with over 80 percent recovery rate.

Globally, the number of coronavirus cases has crossed 5.7 million so far. The United States is the worst affected country, where 1.7 million people have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The death toll in the US also crossed 100,000-mark. Brazil is the second worst-hit country, where over 400,000 people have contracted the disease till now.