New Delhi, October 9: India has reported 70,496 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the past 24 hours, showed data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Besides, 964 people succumbed to coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours. Following the fresh spike in COVID-19 cases, India's tally on Friday went past the 69-lakh-mark with a total of 69,06,152 cases. The death toll now stands at 1,06,490. Coronavirus Live Tracker in India.

Of the total cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 8,93,592 are currently active. As many as 78,365 people were also discharged after recovering from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 59,06,069. One patient had migrated to another country. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 14,93,884 cases, including 39,430 deaths. COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News: India Turns Down Dr Reddy's Lab Proposal to Test Russia's Sputnik V in Large Study, Says Report.

On the global front, the number of coronavirus cases has topped 36.4 million, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,060,860. As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 36,435,290 and the fatalities increased to 1,060,869, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,603,746 and 212,716, respectively. India has the second-highest number of cases, however, with a low fatality rate. Brazil currently accounts for the second-highest number of fatalities at 148,957.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 09, 2020 09:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).