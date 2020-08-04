Mumbai, August 4: India has reported a single-day spike of 52,050 positive coronavirus cases and 803 deaths in India in the past 24 hours. COVID-19 tally has thus increased to 18,55,746 including 5,86,298 active cases. The number of cured and discharged people have improved to 1,230,510. The death toll, on the other hand, has mounted to 38,938 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare numbers.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in India. The state reported 8,968 new cases and 266 deaths on Monday, taking its caseload to 4,50,196 and toll to 15,842. In Mumbai specifically, there were 970 new cases and 46 deaths on Monday. This took the city's tally to 1,17,406, while the toll rose to 6,493. The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to August 3 is 2,08,64,750 including 6,61,182 samples tested in the past 24 hours. Siddaramaiah, Former Karnataka CM, Tests Positive For COVID-19, Hospitalised.

Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 484 81  242 16  8
2 Andhra Pradesh 74404 2216  82886 6272  1474 67 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 699 996 27  3
4 Assam 10415 232  32384 942  105
5 Bihar 20306 1369  36389 1395  329 20 
6 Chandigarh 400 22  698 15  19
7 Chhattisgarh 2482 238  6991 381  58
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 416 766 41  2
9 Delhi 10356 240  123317 1186  4004 15 
10 Goa 1809 102  4668 230  53
11 Gujarat 14572 272  46504 805  2486 22 
12 Haryana 6396 146  29690 610  433
13 Himachal Pradesh 1130 12  1559 57  14
14 Jammu and Kashmir 7893 180  13127 256  396
15 Jharkhand 7723 663  4682 169  118
16 Karnataka 74598 1371  57725 4077  2496 84 
17 Kerala 11366 480  14463 688  82
18 Ladakh 351 1108 7
19 Madhya Pradesh 9099 330  23550 581  886 10 
20 Maharashtra 148843 677  276809 9926  15576 260 
21 Manipur 1087 36  1737 38  7
22 Meghalaya 605 264 12  5
23 Mizoram 224 258 0
24 Nagaland 1282 96  648 5
25 Odisha 12761 743  21955 681  197 10 
26 Puducherry 1445 88  2309 111  52
27 Punjab 5964 381  11466 391  423 18 
28 Rajasthan 12391 412  30710 733  703 13 
29 Sikkim 368 12  289 20  1
30 Tamil Nadu 56998 260  196483 5517  4132 98 
31 Telengana 18547 793  47590 1088  540 10 
32 Tripura 1742 3605 142  27
33 Uttarakhand 3070 36  4437 107  86
34 Uttar Pradesh 38023 1986  53168 1834  1730 53 
35 West Bengal 21108 477  52730 2213  1678 49 
Total# 579357 11627  1186203 40574  38135 771 

Worldometer has recorded 198,932 new cases worldwide in the past 24 hours. As many as 18,442,382 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 11,665,214 have recovered 697,175 have died so far. India is third in the chart among the worst-hit nations affected by a coronavirus. US and Brazil lead the chart with the maximum number of cases.

