Mumbai, August 4: India has reported a single-day spike of 52,050 positive coronavirus cases and 803 deaths in India in the past 24 hours. COVID-19 tally has thus increased to 18,55,746 including 5,86,298 active cases. The number of cured and discharged people have improved to 1,230,510. The death toll, on the other hand, has mounted to 38,938 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare numbers.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in India. The state reported 8,968 new cases and 266 deaths on Monday, taking its caseload to 4,50,196 and toll to 15,842. In Mumbai specifically, there were 970 new cases and 46 deaths on Monday. This took the city's tally to 1,17,406, while the toll rose to 6,493. The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to August 3 is 2,08,64,750 including 6,61,182 samples tested in the past 24 hours. Siddaramaiah, Former Karnataka CM, Tests Positive For COVID-19, Hospitalised.

Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 484 81 242 16 8 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 74404 2216 82886 6272 1474 67 3 Arunachal Pradesh 699 2 996 27 3 4 Assam 10415 232 32384 942 105 4 5 Bihar 20306 1369 36389 1395 329 20 6 Chandigarh 400 22 698 15 19 1 7 Chhattisgarh 2482 238 6991 381 58 3 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 416 2 766 41 2 9 Delhi 10356 240 123317 1186 4004 15 10 Goa 1809 102 4668 230 53 5 11 Gujarat 14572 272 46504 805 2486 22 12 Haryana 6396 146 29690 610 433 5 13 Himachal Pradesh 1130 12 1559 57 14 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7893 180 13127 256 396 8 15 Jharkhand 7723 663 4682 169 118 5 16 Karnataka 74598 1371 57725 4077 2496 84 17 Kerala 11366 480 14463 688 82 1 18 Ladakh 351 4 1108 7 19 Madhya Pradesh 9099 330 23550 581 886 10 20 Maharashtra 148843 677 276809 9926 15576 260 21 Manipur 1087 36 1737 38 7 1 22 Meghalaya 605 6 264 12 5 23 Mizoram 224 9 258 5 0 24 Nagaland 1282 96 648 8 5 25 Odisha 12761 743 21955 681 197 10 26 Puducherry 1445 88 2309 111 52 1 27 Punjab 5964 381 11466 391 423 18 28 Rajasthan 12391 412 30710 733 703 13 29 Sikkim 368 12 289 20 1 30 Tamil Nadu 56998 260 196483 5517 4132 98 31 Telengana 18547 793 47590 1088 540 10 32 Tripura 1742 5 3605 142 27 4 33 Uttarakhand 3070 36 4437 107 86 3 34 Uttar Pradesh 38023 1986 53168 1834 1730 53 35 West Bengal 21108 477 52730 2213 1678 49 Total# 579357 11627 1186203 40574 38135 771

Worldometer has recorded 198,932 new cases worldwide in the past 24 hours. As many as 18,442,382 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 11,665,214 have recovered 697,175 have died so far. India is third in the chart among the worst-hit nations affected by a coronavirus. US and Brazil lead the chart with the maximum number of cases.

