Mumbai, August 4: India has reported a single-day spike of 52,050 positive coronavirus cases and 803 deaths in India in the past 24 hours. COVID-19 tally has thus increased to 18,55,746 including 5,86,298 active cases. The number of cured and discharged people have improved to 1,230,510. The death toll, on the other hand, has mounted to 38,938 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare numbers.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in India. The state reported 8,968 new cases and 266 deaths on Monday, taking its caseload to 4,50,196 and toll to 15,842. In Mumbai specifically, there were 970 new cases and 46 deaths on Monday. This took the city's tally to 1,17,406, while the toll rose to 6,493. The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to August 3 is 2,08,64,750 including 6,61,182 samples tested in the past 24 hours. Siddaramaiah, Former Karnataka CM, Tests Positive For COVID-19, Hospitalised.
Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|484
|81
|242
|16
|8
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|74404
|2216
|82886
|6272
|1474
|67
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|699
|2
|996
|27
|3
|4
|Assam
|10415
|232
|32384
|942
|105
|4
|5
|Bihar
|20306
|1369
|36389
|1395
|329
|20
|6
|Chandigarh
|400
|22
|698
|15
|19
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|2482
|238
|6991
|381
|58
|3
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|416
|2
|766
|41
|2
|9
|Delhi
|10356
|240
|123317
|1186
|4004
|15
|10
|Goa
|1809
|102
|4668
|230
|53
|5
|11
|Gujarat
|14572
|272
|46504
|805
|2486
|22
|12
|Haryana
|6396
|146
|29690
|610
|433
|5
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1130
|12
|1559
|57
|14
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7893
|180
|13127
|256
|396
|8
|15
|Jharkhand
|7723
|663
|4682
|169
|118
|5
|16
|Karnataka
|74598
|1371
|57725
|4077
|2496
|84
|17
|Kerala
|11366
|480
|14463
|688
|82
|1
|18
|Ladakh
|351
|4
|1108
|7
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|9099
|330
|23550
|581
|886
|10
|20
|Maharashtra
|148843
|677
|276809
|9926
|15576
|260
|21
|Manipur
|1087
|36
|1737
|38
|7
|1
|22
|Meghalaya
|605
|6
|264
|12
|5
|23
|Mizoram
|224
|9
|258
|5
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1282
|96
|648
|8
|5
|25
|Odisha
|12761
|743
|21955
|681
|197
|10
|26
|Puducherry
|1445
|88
|2309
|111
|52
|1
|27
|Punjab
|5964
|381
|11466
|391
|423
|18
|28
|Rajasthan
|12391
|412
|30710
|733
|703
|13
|29
|Sikkim
|368
|12
|289
|20
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|56998
|260
|196483
|5517
|4132
|98
|31
|Telengana
|18547
|793
|47590
|1088
|540
|10
|32
|Tripura
|1742
|5
|3605
|142
|27
|4
|33
|Uttarakhand
|3070
|36
|4437
|107
|86
|3
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|38023
|1986
|53168
|1834
|1730
|53
|35
|West Bengal
|21108
|477
|52730
|2213
|1678
|49
|Total#
|579357
|11627
|1186203
|40574
|38135
|771
Worldometer has recorded 198,932 new cases worldwide in the past 24 hours. As many as 18,442,382 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 11,665,214 have recovered 697,175 have died so far. India is third in the chart among the worst-hit nations affected by a coronavirus. US and Brazil lead the chart with the maximum number of cases.
