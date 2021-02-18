New Delhi, February 18: Singapore-India ties can expand on the basis of greater degree of people to people engagement, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

Goyal, who's the Minister of Railways, Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution, was delivering the keynote address at the India-Singapore CEO Forum. India, Singapore Officials Hold Virtual Meeting, Discuss Bilateral Relations.

According to Goyal, "Buddhism, Bollywood and Business" can help cement the partnership between the two nations. He urged businesses to look at ways to expand the engagement and encourage India's youth to use more innovative technologies. Besides, the minister said that e-commerce, fintech, smart manufacturing, healthcare are the significant areas where India offers a large market.

He cited that India and Singapore are working together in cyber security and disaster relief, while education and skill development can also be taken up using Singapore's experience. Goyal expressed the belief that the new regional order will rest on the 'strong shoulders' of Singapore and India.

In addition, he said that through Budget 2021-22 and various other measures, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been trying to prepare the country to engage with the world from a position of strength in the next decade.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2021 05:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).