Delhi, April 17: Temperatures have increased significantly across India with most part of the country reeling under heatwave. The heatwave has turned deadly as nearly 12 people died on Sunday due to sunstroke during 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award event in Navi Mumbai’s Kharghar. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest update has said that heat wave conditions will prevail over Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, and coastal Andhra Pradesh during next 4 to 5 days.

IMD has predicted above-normal maximum temperatures and more-than-usual heat wave days in northwest India from April to June. For those unaware, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, at least 37 degrees Celsius in coastal areas and at least 30 degrees Celsius in hilly regions. Heatwave in Delhi: Temperature Breaches 49 Degrees In Many Parts as National Capital Witnesses Season's First Heat Wave.

The weather agency said that the maximum temperature are in the range of 39-42 degrees Celsius over many parts of central and east India. The heatwave like conditions are expected to persist till Tuesday afternoon as hot winds will continue to reel over parts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi NCR, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab. Heatwave in West Bengal: All Educational Institutions in State to Remain Closed Next Week Due to Severe Heat, Says CM Mamata Banerjee.

The IMD press release said that “heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana on 17th; over West Uttar Pradesh on 18th; over East Uttar Pradesh on 18th & 19th April and abate thereafter.”

The maximum temperature is likely to rise gradually by about 1-2 degrees Celsius in the next 48 hours and gradually fall by about 2-4 degrees Celsius thereafter in northwest india.

Temperatures are also likely to rise in east, central and south India. The weather agency has predicted heatwave in some pockets over Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar during next 4 days, over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim & Odisha during next 2 days and over Jharkhand on 18th & 19th April.

Parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are also expected to witness Heatwave conditions over the next three days.

However, the IMD also said that some parts of the country may receive rainfall giving respite to the people from scorching heat. Parts of Odisha and Madhya Pradesh may receive isolated rainfall with thunderstorms till April 19.

The weather agency has predicted rainfall over the Vidarbha region during the next five days while the north interior Karnataka may also witness rainfall till April 19.

