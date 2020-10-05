New Delhi, October 5: The India Air Force (IAF) will celebrate its 88th founding day on October 8. Every year on the Indian Air Force, a special parade is held. This year, newly inducted Rafale fighter aircraft would feature in the Air Force Day parade which will be held at Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad. The ceremonial event includes air display of various aircraft.

According to the IAF, Rafale fighter aircraft would fly in the "Vijay" formation along with the Jaguars and then in the "Transformer" formation with the Su-30 MKI and LCA Tejas fighter aircraft during the parade. The other aircraft participating in the parade are - AH-64E Apache helicopters, C-130J "Super Hercules", C-17 "Globemaster" and Mi-35. Rafale Fighter Jets Formally Inducted Into 17 Squadron Golden Arrows of IAF at Air Force Station in Ambala; Watch Stunning Videos And Photos.

Tweet by ANI:

Newly-inducted Rafale fighter aircraft (file pic) would fly in the ‘Vijay’ formation along with the Jaguars & then in the ‘Transformer’ formation with the Su-30 MKI & LCA Tejas fighter aircraft during the Air Force Day parade this year: Indian Air Force pic.twitter.com/nPKqd74oQ0 — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020

Five Rafale fighter jets were formally inducted into the IAF on September 10, in a major boost to India's air power capability at a time when the country is engaged in a tense border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. The multi-role Rafale jets, built by French aerospace major Dassault Aviation, are known for air superiority and precision strikes. Air Force Day: Facts to Know About the IAF on Its 87th Founding Day.

The first batch of five Rafale jets arrived in India on July 29, nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 of the aircraft at the cost of Rs 59,000 crore. The second batch of four to five Rafale jets is likely to arrive in India by November.

The Indian Air Force was established on October 8, 1932, by the British Empire. Currently, the IAF is the fourth most powerful air force in the world behind the United States, Russia and China. The President of India holds the rank of Supreme Commander of the IAF.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2020 12:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).