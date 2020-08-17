Mathura, August 17: An Indian Army Chetak helicopter on Monday morning (August 17) made a precautionary landing near a school at Bharatpur-Mathura border reportedly due to some technical snag. All personnel on board the chopper are safe, news agency ANI was reported as saying. Chetak Helicopter of Indian Army Makes Precautionary Landing in Punjab's Ropar After Taking Off From Patiala Due to Technical Snag.

The chopper took off for its destination after carrying out the checks. In the video shared by ANI, the helicopter can be seen taking off from the ground, while the locals are taking photos or videos or watching it. Hyderabad: IAF's Chetak Helicopter Makes Emergency landing In Hakimpet Due To Technical Snag.

Chetak Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing:

#WATCH An Indian Army Chetak helicopter made a precautionary landing near a school at Bharatpur-Mathura border today morning. The chopper took off for its destination after carrying out the checks. All personnel on board the chopper are safe. pic.twitter.com/aLw8DEZ2D4 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

More information awaited. On Thursday, August 14, in an incident, an Indian Air Force Chetak helicopter carrying COVID-19 samples made an emergency landing on Outer Ring Road in Delhi due to technical snag. The chopper was flying to Chandigarh from Hindon, Ghaziabad and was carrying test samples from Leh.

