Jaipur, September 12: A vehicle of the Indian Army carrying officers met with an accident on the Bikaner-Jaipur road in Rajasthan. The mishap involving the Army's vehicle took place around 6 am on Saturday. According to Defence PRO in Rajasthan, a major and a colonel were killed in the accident. Other injured officers were shifted to the hospital. Army Captain Dies in Accident in Ladakh.

"An Army vehicle met with an accident on Bikaner-Jaipur road at about 6 am today. Two officers - a Major and a Colonel - suffered fatal injuries. The other injured have been evacuated to hospital," the Defence PRO said. The identities of the injured major and colonel were not immediately known. It remains unclear how the accident took place.

Indian Army's Vehicle Meets With Accident on Bikaner-Jaipur Road:

An Army vehicle met with an accident on Bikaner-Jaipur road at about 6 am today. Two officers - a Major and a Colonel - suffered fatal injuries. The other injured have been evacuated to hospital: PRO Defence, Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/ouZkgcS9Lq — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2020

Visuals from the accident site the showed extremely damaged vehicle. Further details were awaited.

