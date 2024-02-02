New Delhi, February 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the Indian Coast Guard on its 48th raising day, lauding its dedication to maritime safety, national security and care for the environment. Indian Coast Guard Day 2024 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy 48th Raising Day With Quotes, Messages and Greetings.

He said on X, "I convey my best wishes and greetings to all their personnel and staff. Their dedication to maritime safety, national security and care for the environment is unparalleled. India salutes them for their unwavering vigilance and service."

On the 48th raising day of @indiacoastguard, I convey my best wishes and greetings to all their personnel and staff. Their dedication to maritime safety, national security and care for the environment is unparalleled. India salutes them for their unwavering vigilance and service. pic.twitter.com/jX7jMvYe6M — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 1, 2024

The Indian Coast Guard is tasked with maritime law enforcement.