New Delhi, March 20: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Wednesday that India's commitment to conducting free, fair, and inclusive elections underscores the resilience and adaptability of its democratic machinery, and illustrates that even amidst complexity, the voice of every citizen matters.

"With 968 million registered voters, 15 million election officials, and 1.2 million polling booths, the 18th edition of national elections is the largest electoral logistics exercise that this planet has ever witnessed," he said, calling the elections a "celebration of democracy". EAM S Jaishankar Presents First Copy of His Book 'Why Bharat Matters' to PM Narendra Modi (See Pics).

EAM S Jaishankar Speaks on Power of Democracy

Statement at the 3rd Summit for Democracy. pic.twitter.com/5MBl3xEcd3 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (Modi Ka Parivar) (@DrSJaishankar) March 20, 2024

"The Indian experience serves as a testament to the transformative power of democracy, illustrating how it can empower communities, dismantle barriers, help countries... and pave the way for a better tomorrow," the EAM said as he highlighted India's landing on the moon and global assistance with Covid vaccines.

He underscored the importance of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), amid the Opposition questioning its credibility, saying that it is a testament to India's commitment to transparency, efficiency, and the sanctity of the democratic process. India Showed Capability of Getting World To Agree on Something of Common Interest at Very Divisive Moment, Says EAM S Jaishankar.

"This shift not only aligns with the principles of modern democracy but paves the way for greater civic engagement, especially among the youth who will inherit the responsibilities of our democratic legacy,” he added.

As the March 18-20 summit was held under the theme 'Democracy for Future Generations', EAM Jaishankar said that by extending the right to vote to a younger demographic, India acknowledges that the future belongs to its youth.

"Their voices should be integral to any democratic conversation." Calling India a "mother of Democracy", EAM Jaishankar further said that the nation will continue to share its development experience with the world "in the spirit of sabka saath sabka vikas (development for all)".

