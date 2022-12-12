Mumbai, December 12: The Indian Navy, in a historic move, has decided to open the doors of its elite special forces to women, allowing them to serve as commandos for the first time in any of the three defence services, reported Hindustan Times, quoting senior officials.

India currently ranks 4th in the list of most powerful militaries in the world. The special units of three defence forces consist of some of the toughest soldiers who undergo rigorous training, are capable of mounting a swift and stealthy response in denied territories, and have thus far been a male preserve. Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 212 SSC Officer Posts, Apply Online at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

“Women in the navy can now become marine commandos (Marcos) if they choose to and meet the criteria. It’s truly a watershed in India’s military history. But no one is directly assigned to special forces units. People have to volunteer for it,” reported a media outlet quoting an official. According to the reports, both women officers and sailors who will join the service as Agniveers next year can opt for volunteering to become Marcos. Indian Navy Discover Vintage Cannons of World War I From Hooghly River Bank in Kolkata.

What is MARCOS?

MARCOS, a relatively small military unit, but truly ferocious to stand against any deadly mission without breaking a sweat. MARCOS or Marine Commandos was raised in 1987 by the Indian Navy. Dubbed ‘Dadiwala Fauj’, the unit carries out intense operations. Although it specializes in maritime warfare, it is also skilled to operate on land and in the air.

The training of MARCOS is probably the most stringent in the world with the commandos being tested for physical and mental toughness. Its applicants have to be qualified in HALO (High Altitude Low Opening) and HAHO (High Altitude High Opening). Then the candidates are sent for a Hell's Week where an applicant has to undergo over 20 hours of continuous physical exercise and suffer extreme sleep deprivation. After the applicants pass this, the actual training begins.

The MARCOS initially were commissioned to defend Mumbai. However, their role and responsibilities grew. The Dadhiwala Fauj has been a part of Operation Pawan (1987), Operation Cactus (1988), Operation Tasha (1991), the Kargil War (1999), and many more.

