On the 8th day of Winter Session of the Parliament, Congress MP Manish Tewari gave adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the situation of the retired Indian Naval officers who have been detained in Qatar. The eight former Indian Navy veterans worked with Dahra Global, a defence services provider situated in Doha and were arrested in August 2022 on alleged espionage charges. Tewari has submitted an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha to address the circumstances concerning Navy personnel in Qatar. Parliament Winter Session 2023: After Passage of Landmark Jammu and Kashmir Bills in RS, More Important Businesses Lined Up in Both Houses Today.

Manish Tewari Gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha:

Winter Session of Parliament | Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the situation of Navy personnel in Qatar and the steps taken to bring them back to India. pic.twitter.com/JqCt7PMKoN — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

