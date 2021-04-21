Indian Railways is running special train services all across the country for the convenience of passengers. These services include Mail/Express Trains, Passenger Trains and Suburban Trains. Apart from regular train services, additional trains are being run during April-May 2021 as summer special trains.

As on 20.04.2021, Indian Railways is running total 1512 special train services(Mail/Express and Festival Specials) on an average per day. Total 5387 suburban train services and 981 passenger train services are also operational.

As on 21.04.2021, Indian Railways is operating 53 special train services from Northern Railway(Delhi area), 41 special train services from Central Railway and 5 special train services from Western Railway daily to the various destinations across the country. Indian Railways to Fine Rail Passengers Up to Rs 500 for Not Wearing Masks on Railway Premises.

In the period from 12.04.2021 to 21.04.2021, Indian Railways operated total 432 special train services from Central and Western Railways and 1166 special train services from Northern Railway(Delhi area).

Indian Railways will continue to run special trains as per the demand on routes. Indian Railways shall make all efforts to ensure that passengers may travel comfortably without any inconvenience. Indian Railways is fully prepared to operate trains at short notices on any particular route.

In view of the Covid, Indian Railways is making all out efforts to raise awareness of railway passengers and general public with regard to Covid guidelines and protocols.