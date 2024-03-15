New Delhi, March 15: India Railways has crossed the 1500 million tonnes freight loading mark and earned a record total revenue of Rs 2.4 lakh crore so far during the current financial year ending on March 31, according to official data released on Friday.

During this FY 2023-24, the total revenue of Indian Railways stands at Rs 2.40 lakh crores as of March 15 which is Rs 17,000 crore higher than the corresponding figure of Rs 2.23 lakh crores for the same period of 2022-23. The total Expenditure of Indian Railways stands at Rs 2.26 lakh crores in FY 2023-24. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ties Up With Swiggy for Supply and Delivery of Pre-Ordered Meals To Train Passengers Through IRCTC E-Catering Portal.

“Indian Railways is on its track to record the best performance in its recorded history in terms of the output from the Freight Business, Total revenue, track laying in the Financial year 2023-24,” the Ministry of Railways said.

Total passengers travelling on India Railways during 2023-24 stands at 648 crores, an increment of 52 crores when compared to the figures of the same period of last year. The total number of passengers last year stood at 596 crores. Indian Railway Suspends TTE for Slapping Passenger on Barauni–Lucknow Express, Probe On (Watch Video).

Previously, Indian Railways had achieved the best-ever freight loading of 1512 million tonnes during FY 2022-23 for the full year. Indian Railways has also laid 5100 km of new tracks in the current financial year as of March 15, which works out to a daily average of more than 14 km per day.

