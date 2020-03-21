Indian Railways Relaxes Refund Rules to Prevent Overcrowding at Railway Stations Amid Coronavirus Scare; Check Refund and Other Details Here

Indian Railways | Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 21: The Indian Railways on Saturday relaxed refund Rules for PRS counter generated tickets along with several measures to contain the spread of Corona Virus (COVID-19) across the country. The Railways relaxed refund rules for passengers who had booked tickets to travel between March 21 and April 15. The relaxation in the refund rules is being done to avoid crowding on trains and encourage social distancing. COVID-19 Impact: Indian Railways Cancels More Than 160 Trains as Coronavirus Precautionary Measure, Low Occupancy; Check Full List.

The order states if a train is cancelled by Indian Railways for journey period March 21-April 15, refund across counter can be taken on submission of ticket up to 45 days from the date of journey instead of the present 3 hours/ 72 hours rule.

In its advisory, the Railways said in case if a train is not cancelled but the passenger wishes to cancel his journey, TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) can be filed within 30 days from date of journey at the station, instead of present 3 days. The order states that the TDR can also be submitted to the chief commercial officer for getting the refund within 60 days of filing of TDR subject to verification from train chart, instead of extant rule of 10 days, the order stated. Coronavirus Scare: Railways Increases Platform Tickets Price From Rs 10 to Rs 50 at 250 Stations in Bid to Limit Crowds.

Here's the tweet by Ministry of Railways:

Indian Railways relaxes refund Rules for PRS counter generated tickets. Passengers are advised to avail the facility and avoid coming to Railway Station during the spread of Corona Virus. #NoRailTravel pic.twitter.com/SYXG6T754A — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 21, 2020

The Indian Railways said that for passengers who want to cancel tickets through 139, can get refund across the counter within 30 days from the date of journey instead of up to scheduled departure of the train. 139 is an integrated railway helpline number where passengers can get all information or complaints via call or sending an SMS on 139.

In India, the number of coronavirus positive cases mounted to 298, the Healer Ministry said. In a bid to control the spread of the virus, Government of India is taking all necessary steps to ensure that we are prepared well to face the challenge and threat posed by the growing pandemic of COVID-19.

The Railways has so far cancelled a total 155 pairs of low occupancy trains up to 31.03.20 to discourage nonessential travel and overcrowding of trains. Trains are cancelled keeping in view the availability of alternate trains for passengers and ensuring that no passenger shall remain stranded. Full refund is being given to all the passengers whose train has been cancelled.