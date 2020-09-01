New Delhi, September 1: The Indian Railways on Tuesday informed that more special trains are being planned and the state governments are being consulted for it. According to a Times of India report, the Indian Railways will announce the operation of almost 100 additional passenger trains soon. These would be both inter-state and intra-state trains.

At present, only 230 express trains are being operated, which include 30 Rajdhani type trains. The Indian Railways on Monday allowed JEE and NEET aspirants to travel by Mumbai suburban railways on the examination days. The guardians of these students have also been permitted to travel by Mumbai local trains. Students must carry admit cards of JEE or NEET to enter the railway stations. Unlock 4 Guidelines Issued by Centre: Metro Rail, Open Air Theatres, Religious Congregations Allowed, Schools to Remain Shut; Check Full List.

More special trains being planned says Indian Railways:

More special trains are being planned, state governments are being consulted: Ministry of Railway. pic.twitter.com/pXPVwobdLT — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

The government recently announced unlock 4.0, under which a slew of relaxations was announced. Major curbs lifted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) includes the permission to resume metro rails from September 7, and convene political and religious congregations from September 21. India's COVID-19 tally has neared 37 lakh mark on Tuesday with the addition of around 70,000 fresh coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in the coronavirus pandemic in India.

