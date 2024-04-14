Vancouver, April 14: According to the local police, a 24-year-old Indian student was shot dead inside an Audi car in South Vancouver, Canada. According to a statement from the Vancouver Police, neighbours heard gunshots and later discovered Chirag Antil dead inside the vehicle. When locals heard gunfire on April 12 at about 11 pm, officers were dispatched to the intersection of East 55th Avenue and Main Street.

The 24-year-old Chirag Antil was discovered dead inside a nearby car. The investigation is still underway, and no arrests have been made in the matter yet, the police stated. Indian Student Killed in Canada: Gurvinder Nath From Punjab Brutally Assaulted During Carjacking Incident in Mississauga, Dies in Hospital.

Varun Choudhary, the leader of the National Students' Union of India, a Congress student wing, tagged the Ministry of External Affairs in a post on X requesting help for the student's family. "Urgent attention regarding the murder of Chirag Antil, an Indian student in Vancouver, Canada. We urge the Ministry of External Affairs to closely monitor the progress of the investigation and ensure that justice is swiftly served. Additionally, we request the Ministry to extend all necessary support and assistance to the family of the deceased during this difficult time", Choudhary stated.

According to local media, Chirag Antil's family is using the crowdsourcing website GoFundMe to raise money in order to return his remains to India. Chirag Antil's brother, Romit Antil, a native of Haryana, told CityNews that he was a kind man. Indian Student Dies in Canada: 25-Year-Old From Hyderabad Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Ontario, Family Urges EAM Jaishankar for Help.

I had a wonderful relationship with my brother. We used to communicate everyday. It was before the accident that I last spoke with him. He never got into arguments or confrontations with anyone, thus he was generally content. He was an exceptionally courteous individual Romit Antil told CityNews. In September 2022, Chirag Antil visited Vancouver. His work visa was just obtained, after he recently completed his MBA at University Canada West.

