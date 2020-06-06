Indians Used the Nationwide Lockdown to Learn Piano Online

PIano class

The Nationwide Lockdown which started on 25th March, was a difficult time for businesses and people. While there were many unfortunate events that happened in 2020, there are few positive things we can take away from this whole experience surrounding the lockdown.

The biggest positive outcome of the lockdown was that people finally got the time to pursue their hobbies. We are going to talk about how 1000s of Indians went online in an attempt to self teach themselves Piano or Keyboard.

In an interview, Rohit Tripathi said that his website mypianonotes.com saw a 3x increase in traffic the day when lockdown started. He spoke to some of his visitors and all of them had a very common response. They all wanted to learn the piano which they had purchased a year or two ago but couldn’t get time to practice earlier.

Rohit says that it’s not very easy to self teach piano. Learning Piano requires you to understand the fundamentals of music theory. However, most people aren’t interested in going through the training and want to dive right into playing popular songs.

This is how MyPianoNotes.com helps its readers. The Letter notes available on the website help people play their favorite Bollywood or American Pop songs rightaway without any training. Rohit also provides Video Tutorials like this one to help beginners understand how the song would sound on an actual Piano.

Due to restrictions on sale of non-essential items, Piano and Keyboard manufacturers couldn’t benefit from this opportunity. But the online piano apps for Android or iOS saw a huge jump in their downloads. When people couldn’t buy an actual piano, they resorted to virtual ones.