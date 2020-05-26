India’s COVID-19 Tally Rises to 1,45,380 With a Spike of 6,535 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 4,167

Coronavirus in India | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 26: The COVID-19 tally in India saw a spike of 6,535 new COVID-19 cases and 146 deaths in the last 24 hours on Tuesday. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India now stand at 1,45,380, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Of these, 80,722 are active cases while 60,490 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 4,167 while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry. Check Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

On Monday, with around 7,000 new cases in a day, India's COVID-19 tally surpassed that of Iran's as it recorded 1,38,845 till Monday. India entered the top 10 worst-hit countries by the COVID-19 pandemic. The other nine countries ahead of India are -- US, Brazil, Russia, Spain, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany, and Turkey. COVID-19 Vaccine Human Trials May Begin in at Least 6 Months, Says India's Top Medical Body.

Here's the tweet:

Spike of 6,535 new COVID19 cases and 146 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 1,45,380 including 80,722 active cases, 60,490 cured/discharged and 4167 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/LNmlTd8t1n — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2020

In the worst-hit Maharashtra, the total coronavirus cases surged and stood at 52,667 with 2,436 new infections and 60 deaths on Monday. Meanwhile, Mumbai crossed 1,000-mark with 38 deaths, taking the death toll to 1,026, while the Mumbai Metropolitan Region notched over 40,000 COVID-19 cases. Pune saw a biggest single-day rise of 459 COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 6,153 and death toll to 280 with 8 more fatalities on Monday.

Apart from Maharashtra, the coronavirus cases in Gujarat mounted to 14,468 with 405 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 more deaths taking the death toll to 888. A total of 49 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala taking the total tally to 896.