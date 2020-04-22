India's COVID-19 Testing Rate Drops From 35,000 to 27,000 in Single Day After Complaints of 'Faulty' Made in China Rapid Testing Kits Emerge

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image| (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 22: India’s COVID-19 testing rate dropped by 8,000 on Tuesday after several states complained that rapid test kits acquired from China were delivering inaccurate results. On Monday, India conducted 35,000 coronavirus test, but the testing was dropped to 27,000 on Tuesday, reported The Times of India. Amid complaints about faulty rapid test kits, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday advised states not to use them for the next two days. ICMR Asks States Not to Use Rapid Test Kits for 2 Days.

The ICMR said that it would issue an advisory after their teams carry out field validation of these equipment. During the daily government briefing on the coronavirus situation in the country ICMR's director, Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar said, “We have received a complaint from a state yesterday and so far discussed with three states. Too much variations have been reported in results of rapid test kits and RT-PCR kits. We advise states not to use them for the next two days.” Rajasthan Govt Stops Use of Chinese-Made Rapid Test Kits For Coronavirus After Low Accuracy in Results.

As per reports, the ICMR had also received complaints related to repeat testing of patients in West Bengal as the kits were not working properly. India procured five lakh rapid antibody testing kits from China last week. These kits were distributed to several states. Rapid Test kits aimed at speeding up the detection of coronavirus patients. Till Tuesday, 4,49,810 samples for COVID-19 infection were tested.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 19.984 on Wednesday. Till now, 640 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the country. According to the Health Ministry, there are currently 15,474 active coronavirus cases in India. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state of the country where the confirmed coronavirus cases crossed 5,000. The death toll also rose to 251 in Maharashtra.