India's COVID-19 Toll Rises to 5,247 With 485 Cases in Last 24 Hours, Death Count 149

A child wearing a mask to get protected from coronavirus. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, April 8: The threat of coronavirus pandemic transcending into its third stage continues in India, with the nation recording 485 new cases and 25 more deaths in the last 24 hours. The fatality count, along with the toll of infections, continue to rise despite a complete lockdown imposed in the country till April 14 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Check The Spread of Coronavirus in All Parts of India.

The overall COVID-19 tally in India jumped to 5,247 - as per the latest update issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. The numbers include 4,714 active cases and 560 closed cases. Among the latter, 411 have recovered, whereas, 149 have succumbed to death.

The Indian Health Ministry has so far reiterated that the country is under "stage 2" of the virus outbreak, with most of the positive cases so far being locally transmitted after the patients returned from abroad or came in contact with the foreign returnees.

With a dense population of 1.3 billion people, India is treading cautiously to prevent coronavirus from turning entering into the third of community transmission stage. As seen in Italy, the US and the UK, COVID-19 cases begin rising exponentially after the disease begins spreading through community transmission.

The lockdown, which is underway in India for at least the next six days, is expected to be extended to prevent a further rise in number of infections. While speaking to parliamentary leaders of various political parties today, PM Modi said the feedback he has received from the state governments is that the shutdown must continue.