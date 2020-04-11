India's COVID-19 Toll Surges to 7,529 With 768 New Cases in Last 24 Hours, Death Count 242

Coronavirus | Representative Image (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, April 11: The overall toll of coronavirus cases in India surged to 7,529 on Saturday, with 768 new infections reported in the last 24 hours. In the corresponding period, 36 COVID-19 patients also succumbed to death. The total fatality count reached 242, as per the latest update issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All Parts of India.

The tally of 7,529 includes 6,634 active cases and 895 closed cases. The latter includes 653 persons who have recovered from the disease, along with 242 persons who have succumbed to death. The numbers are rising exponentially in India, with the Health Ministry claiming that the doubling rate has been shortened to four days. Lockdown in India to be Extended by 2 More Weeks, PM Narendra Modi Agrees With State CMs in Video-Conference on COVID-19.

Among states, Maharashtra is the worst affected with the total number of coronavirus cases breaching the 1,800-mark on Friday. The state has confirmed 110 deaths so far, whereas, 188 persons infected with the disease have recovered. Tamil Nadu is the second most-affected, with over 950 coronavirus cases.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video-conference with the Chief Ministers of all states and union territories. The interaction was aimed at forming a common strategy to contain the transmission of COVID-19. During the virtual meeting, Modi agreed with the CMs that the lockdown across India should be increased for at least two more weeks.

During the video-meet, Modi stressed on the government's strive to minimise the casualties even at the cost of an economic fallout. "Jaan hai to jahan hai'. When I had addressed the nation I had said that to save life of every citizen, lockdown and social distancing are very important. Most of the people understood this and stayed at home," the Prime Minister said.

While the official announcement from the Centre to extend the lockdown is awaited, the Opposition-ruled states of Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and West Bengal have formally extended the curfew like restrictions for around a fortnight period. Odisha, Bengal and Maharashtra will see the lockdown enforced till at least April 30, whereas, Punjab and Rajasthan have extended the shutdown till May 1.