New Delhi, March 2: An IndiGo flight 6E 1412 from Sharjah to Lucknow was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency. According to a statement by the airline, the passenger was declared dead on arrival. "Unfortunately, the passenger could not be revived and was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team", IndiGo said. India's Domestic Air Passenger Traffic Down 40% to 77.34 Lakh in January 2021.

Earlier in January, an IndiGo flight from Pune to Jaipur was diverted and made an emergency landing in Mumbai. The flight was diverted after one of its engines malfunctioned. Reports inform that the plane had 183 people on board. It turned around roughly an hour into its flight and landed shortly after 4.30 am at Mumbai, where airport officials declared a full emergency.

IndiGo flight 6E 1412 from Sharjah to Lucknow was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency. Unfortunately, the passenger could not be revived and was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team: IndiGo — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2021

A similar incident was reported in January when an IndiGo flight from Surat to Kolkata with 172 passengers on board was diverted to Bhopal airport. The flight was diverted after developing a technical glitch. The Bhopal airport director said the IndiGo flight was diverted to Bhopal due to technical reasons.

