Bangalore, October 9: When Dr Sailaja Vallabhaneni, Consultant Foetal Medicine, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Old Airport Road boarded her flight to Delhi from Bengaluru, little did she know of how eventful her journey would be. She delivered a premature baby in IndiGO flight No.6E122 from Delhi to Bangalore, took care of the newborn and ensured that the mother and child touched down safely.

On that day, Monica, the pregnant woman in her mid-30s, felt pain and complained to the crew members present in the flights. This just took place within 15 minutes of the flight takeoff. A plastic surgeon on board Dr Nagaraj attended to her and suspected some indigestion and acidity. Baby Boy Born on Board IndiGo Delhi-Bengaluru Flight, Pictures Viral.

However, as the pain escalated, Monica turned nervous and walked towards the restroom. This is when Dr Sailaja noticed that she was bleeding. She immediately alerted the cabin crew and rushed towards the restroom.

According to reports, Dr Sailaja shared that when she saw the condition of the woman in the bathroom, she knew that Monica had gone into labour and the foetal head was coming out. She delivered the baby in the bathroom and pushed the baby with the placenta.

The baby was placed on the crew’s serving table and then clamped the cord using a gauze (as cord clamps were not available). "I cut the cord using scissors sterilized with a hand sanitizer. After I took the baby in my arms, I realised the baby was born premature and was around 32-34 weeks," said the doctor according to the Bangalore Mirror report. The baby weighed around 1.8 to 2 kgs and he immediately cried immediately after birth.

