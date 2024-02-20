New Delhi, February 20: In a harrowing incident captured on video, passengers aboard a Delhi-Srinagar IndiGo flight were left trembling in fear as the aircraft encountered severe turbulence during its journey. The unsettling footage, which has since gone viral on social media, depicts the terrifying ordeal experienced by those on board.

On Monday, the IndiGo flight 6E6125 had departed from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport at 5:25 p.m. and encountered turbulence caused by intense rainfall. Bomb Threat at Mumbai Airport: Chennai-Mumbai IndiGo Flight Receives Threat, Probe Launched.

IndiGo Passengers Tremble in Fear

An Indigo flight from Delhi to Srinagar was hit by severe turbulence due to bad weather. A narrow escape. Avoid traveling in bad weather. pic.twitter.com/yX1Z4fhQcv — Kashur Tamadun (@kashur_tamadun) February 19, 2024

The video reveals frightened passengers gripping their seats tightly while the aircraft shook violently amidst turbulent conditions. As the flight continued to endure the turbulent weather, the tension among passengers escalated, with some resorting to murmuring prayers in a bid to find solace amid the chaos. IndiGo Aircraft From Amritsar Misses Taxiway After Landing at Delhi Airport; Blocks Runway for 15 Minutes.

“IndiGo flight 6E6125 from Delhi to Srinagar faced severe turbulent weather en route. The crew followed all operational protocols and the flight landed safely in Srinagar," said the airline in a statement issued on Tuesday. "We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the inclement weather,” it said.

