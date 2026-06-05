IndiGo Suspends Flights to 6 International Destinations Until September Amid Weak Demand and Rising Costs

India's largest airline, IndiGo, has announced the temporary suspension of flights to six international destinations between July and September 2026 as part of a network optimisation exercise. The move comes amid softer seasonal demand, rising operating costs and ongoing airspace restrictions that have increased pressure on international operations.

The airline said services to Langkawi, Krabi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong and Shanghai will be suspended from July 1, while flights to Siem Reap will be paused from July 3. The suspensions are currently scheduled to remain in effect until September 30. IndiGo Ordered to Pay INR 3.3 Lakh After Passenger’s Luggage Goes Missing on Delhi-Istanbul Flight.

Six International Routes Affected

According to IndiGo, the affected destinations include locations across Southeast Asia and East Asia that have been part of the airline's expanding international network. The temporary suspension covers:

Langkawi, Malaysia

Krabi, Thailand

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Hong Kong

Shanghai, China

Siem Reap, Cambodia

Flights to the first five destinations will cease from July 1, while services to Siem Reap will be suspended two days later.

Airline Cites Demand and Cost Pressures

IndiGo said the decision was driven by a combination of weaker travel demand during the upcoming quarter, elevated operational expenses and continuing airspace restrictions affecting international routes. The airline noted that the adjustments are intended to better align available capacity with current market conditions. Air India and IndiGo to Cut Domestic Flights From June 1 Amid Rising ATF Jet Fuel Prices, Low Summer Demand.

Airlines operating international services have faced longer flight durations and higher fuel consumption because of restrictions on certain air corridors. These factors, coupled with fluctuating fuel prices and broader geopolitical challenges, have increased operating costs across the aviation sector.

Services May Resume Earlier if Conditions Improve

The airline said bookings on the affected routes are expected to reopen from October 1, 2026. However, IndiGo indicated that it remains open to restoring services earlier if market demand strengthens and operational conditions become more favourable.

Passengers impacted by the suspension will be contacted directly regarding available options, including alternative travel arrangements, rebooking opportunities or refunds where applicable. The carrier has advised travellers to monitor official updates and check flight schedules before travel.

Part of Broader Network Review

Despite the route suspensions, IndiGo said it will continue operating more than 1,800 international flights every week across its network. The airline described the move as part of a broader capacity and network review aimed at maintaining operational reliability while responding to changing demand patterns.

The announcement follows other operational adjustments by the carrier as it seeks to balance expansion plans with evolving market conditions. IndiGo has continued to grow its international presence in recent years and remains one of the largest airlines connecting India with destinations across Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

Industry Faces Ongoing Challenges

The decision highlights the challenges facing airlines globally as they navigate geopolitical uncertainties, volatile fuel prices and changing travel demand. Industry analysts say carriers are increasingly reviewing route profitability and capacity deployment to maintain financial efficiency amid a complex operating environment.

IndiGo said it will continue monitoring market conditions and operational factors before making any further decisions regarding its international network.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Safar India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 02:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).