Indore EV Showroom Fire: Over 20 Rescued As Massive Blaze Erupts at Electric Vehicle Showroom in Madhya Pradesh, No Casualty (Watch Videos)

Indore, June 5: Over 20 people from six families were rescued safely on Friday morning after a fire broke out at an Electric Vehicle (EV) showroom in Indore, trapping residents who lived on the upper floors of the mixed-use building. Police and fire brigade teams, aided by neighbours, used ladders and ropes to bring them down. The incident occurred around 8 A.M. near Khalsa Chowk in the Lasudia area. The fire started in the EV showroom located on the ground floor of the apartment complex.

Residents sleeping in flats above woke up when their rooms filled with smoke and they began experiencing breathing difficulties. With flames rising from below, the exit route was blocked and residents on the upper floors were unable to come down. Indore Fire: Teen Dead, 5 of Family Injured in Blaze at 3-Storey House in Madhya Pradesh.

Fire Breaks Out at EV Showroom in Indore

Hearing screams, residents of a nearby multi-story building stepped forward to help. They arranged ladders and ropes and instructed those trapped to move to the roof.

A path was created by connecting ladders between the two roofs. Ropes were tied to window frames and structural angles and tossed across. Some of the trapped individuals reached the roof of the neighbouring building using the ladders, while others descended by climbing down the ropes. The fire did not spread to any flats, and household belongings remained safe. However, all electric two-wheelers stored in the showroom were destroyed. Indore Shocker: 4-Year-Old Boy Burnt Alive After Car Catches Fire Near Shell City In Madhya Pradesh.

Fire brigade officer Shobharam Malviya said no one was injured in the blaze. “There were no casualties in the incident. The fire was completely brought under control within about an hour using two tankers of water,” Malviya said.

Preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit as the cause, though a detailed probe is underway. “An investigation into the matter is underway,” he said and added that all 20 residents were rescued without injury. Officials said timely action by locals and fire personnel prevented a major tragedy. However, the showroom suffered extensive damage, while the residential portion of the building remained unaffected.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 01:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).