Bhopal, March 19: A shocking incident has surfaced from the mortuary of Indore's MY Hospital. As per reports, the workers in the mortuary were visited by girls at night. It came to light after some people who came to put a dead body in the mortuary, saw a girls with the employees and posted their picture on social media. On asking about the presence of girls, the employees asked them to leave the dead body and go. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered in Morena District by Man Accused in Another Rape Case.

The hospital authorities have outsourced the management of mortuary to a private company called the HLL Heights. The employees also belonged to the firm, as reported by News 18. MY Hospital administration also said that it was unaware of any such incident. Meanwhile, both the employees have been suspended and the hospital administration has also issued a notice to company in this regard. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Girl, Strangles Her to Death with the Help of His Wife in Khandwa.

Jeetu S Shekhar, the facility manager of HLL Heights, told New 18 that both the employees have been suspended for seven days. He added that during the initial probe, it has been concluded that the girls were the employee' s relative who had come to give them food, adding that they had come before also. However, an in depth investigation is the matter is being undertaken.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 19, 2021 05:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).