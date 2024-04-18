Indore, April 18: In a tragic event that unfolded in the Rau police station area of Indore, a 16-year-old girl died after accidentally consuming jaggery laced with a poisonous substance intended for killing rats. The incident occurred on Sunday and has left her family members in shock.

Free Press Journal reported that the deceased, identified as Anjali, daughter of Omprakash Rathore, a resident of Rangwasa, had studied up to the IX standard. She was the eldest daughter of her parents. Her father is a gardener by profession. Uttar Pradesh: Two-Year-Old Boy Dies, Two Others Hospitalised After Consuming ‘Packet’ Containing Rat Poison Thrown by Monkey in Budaun.

Family members noticed something was amiss when Anjali began to vomit and her health rapidly deteriorated. She was immediately rushed to the hospital. Despite two days of intensive treatment, she tragically passed away on Tuesday. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Serves Soup With Rat Poison to His Sisters, Kills Them Over Property Dispute in Raigad; Arrested.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the family had kept jaggery containing a poisonous substance for killing rats. Unbeknownst to Anjali, someone moved the jaggery to another location, from where she unknowingly consumed it.

Rau police station in-charge, Rajpal Singh Rathor, confirmed the details of the incident. The police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and conducted a post-mortem of the deceased.

