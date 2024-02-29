Rajkot, February 29: A shocking case of infanticide has come to light from Gujarat's Ahmedabad, where a father killed his five-month-old daughter by strangling her in his auto-rickshaw on Wednesday, February 28. The accused, identified as Ansar Ahmad Ansari, a scrap dealer, was reportedly unhappy with having a girl child and wanted a son.

According to the Free Press Journal report, the incident took place when Ansari took his wife, who was suffering from stomach pain to a hospital for a check-up. While his wife was undergoing a sonography test, the baby girl started crying in the auto-rickshaw. Ansari, who was already under stress due to his business losses and a brain ailment, lost his temper and choked the child to death. Gujarat Shocker: Woman Kills Five-Year-Old Differently-Abled Daughter by Stabbing Her in Neck in Dharwad, Arrested.

Father Kills 5-Month-Old Daughter

He then tried to revive her by sprinkling water on her face but failed. He took her to a nearby place called Vora’s Roza, where some people noticed his suspicious behaviour and informed the police. Ansari was taken to Shardaben Hospital along with the child, where she was declared brought dead. The police arrested Ansari and booked him for murder.

Man Confesses to Killing Daughter

Assistant Commissioner of Police Hitendra Chaudhary said that Ansari had confessed to killing his daughter as he wanted a son. He said that Ansari had also abused his wife physically and mentally for giving birth to a girl. Chaudhary said that the police were investigating the case and would take strict action against the accused. Gujarat Shocker: Man Kills 4-Year-Old Suspecting He Was Not His Biological Son in Jamnagar, Arrested.

In December last year, a man allegedly killed his wife and 11-year-old daughter by pushing them into a river before trying to end his own life by jumping into it. Still, he was rescued by the local residents in the Valsad district of Gujarat. The accused, Vijay Pandey (45), was rescued after being found on a pillar under a bridge over the Varoli river near Humran village of the district Wednesday afternoon, an official of Umargam police station said.

During his interrogation, he revealed that he pushed his wife, who suffered from epilepsy and mentally ill daughter, to death, he said.

