Chandigarh, Sep 5: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday inaugurated the IMPunjab's Accelerator in Mohali, near here. Innovation Mission Punjab is a unique private-public partnership that aims to build, empower and act as a catalyst for startup communities in Punjab.

The Chief Minister announced that Punjab will support 5,000 start-ups in the next three-five years to create jobs and attract investments.

He spoke about offering support to existing sectors like agritech and manufacturing along with emerging sectors like IT, healthcare and life sciences.

The Chief Minister announced funds of Rs 30 crore to boost the startup ecosystem of Punjab with a special focus to women entrepreneurs.

Punjab will also organise a major Startup Mela in the next three months to celebrate the Punjabi entrepreneurial spirit and showcase Punjabi startups across the world.

It will also be galvanizing the networking by setting up a Startup Champions programme across major colleges to support student startups as well.

Senior government dignitaries, comprising Minister of Investment Promotion Anmol Gagan Maan; Chief Secretary V.K. Janjua; Principal Secretary (Industries and Commerce) Dilip Kumar; Principal Secretary of Agriculture Board, Sarvjeet Singh, and Chairman of IMPunjab Pramod Bhasin were present with over 300 ecosystem partners and startups.

Inaugurating the accelerator, Chief Minister Mann said: "Punjab has a unique culture of entrepreneurship; with major startups of the country founded by Punjabi entrepreneurs.

"We need to provide the right support to our people to help them build their startups. World-class facilities like IMPunjab Accelerator and leveraging the strengths of Punjab we will be able to create jobs and bring investments and create economic development and positive social change in the state."

Talking about the uniqueness of the mission, Pramod Bhasin, Chairman, IMPunjab, said: "We are working to build a vibrant and thriving ecosystem for startups in the entrepreneurial state. The Mission, with its networks, both physical and virtual accelerators, is bringing world-class mentors and global investors to provide all the support startups need to scale."

