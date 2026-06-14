'INR 370 Biryani' Controversy: Maharashtra Government Orders Probe Into Comedian Pranit More's Videos on Social Media and Other Digital Platforms

Mumbai, June 14: The controversy surrounding alleged objectionable remarks made during stand-up comedian Pranit More's show has further intensified as the Maharashtra Home Department has directed a detailed investigation into the video content available on his social media accounts and other digital platforms. The investigation has been handed over to the Maharashtra Cyber Police. The cyber team will now examine videos from various shows of the comedian, viral video clips, and other online content as part of the probe.

Meanwhile, Pranit More issued an apology on Saturday amid mounting criticism over the viral "Rs 370 Biryani" clip, saying he deserved the backlash and requested people to give him one more chance. ‘INR 370 Biryani’ Controversy: Pranit More Deactivates Instagram Amid Backlash Over Viral Stand-Up Clip.

In a video shared on Instagram, More said: "I wanted to talk to all of you about this, but my Instagram account was suspended. You have seen the crowd-work video circulating on social media, and I have been receiving a lot of hate because of it." The comedian admitted that he made a mistake by not intervening when inappropriate remarks were made during the performance.

"I feel I deserve this hate. During the crowd-work session, the man made several derogatory comments. Everyone was laughing, and I, too, got carried away. It was a lapse in judgment. I believe it was my biggest mistake. I could have taken a stand at that moment, but I did not," he said. Pranit More Apologises Over Viral ‘INR 370 Biryani’ Clip, Says ‘I Feel I Deserve This Hate’ (Watch Video).

More acknowledged that his reaction gave the remarks a platform and allowed the situation to escalate. The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday summoned More and web developer Himanshu Jangra over remarks allegedly made during a stand-up comedy show in Gurugram. The commission stated that the comments appeared to glorify sexual coercion and non-consensual conduct towards a woman.

Significantly, KEM Hospital and Seth G.S. Medical College on Saturday sent MBBS student Sejal Pawar on a 15-day forced leave on Saturday following a controversy surrounding a viral social media video in which she allegedly made objectionable remarks during the same stand-up comedy show.

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