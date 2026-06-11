‘INR 370 Biryani’: Maharashtra Cyber Books Stand-Up Comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra and Sejal Pawar Over Obscene Content

Mumbai, June 11: The Maharashtra Cyber department has registered an FIR against stand-up comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Sejal Pawar, and others over allegedly obscene and objectionable content circulated on social media, an official said on Thursday. The Office of the Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra Cyber, said that an offence has been registered against these individuals at the Nodal Cyber Police Station, Maharashtra Cyber, vide FIR No. 36/2026 U/s 75(1)(iv), 75(3), 294, 353(2) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 r/w 67 Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000.

Stand-up comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Sejal Pawar, and others were found involved in the publication and dissemination of allegedly obscene and objectionable content through online platforms and social media, said an official statement issued by MahaCyber. 'INR 370 Biryani': NCW Summons Comedian Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra After Stand-Up Show Controversy (Read Statement).

The present case arises from certain videos and clips circulated through YouTube, Instagram, and other social media platforms in connection with a programme hosted by stand-up comedian Pranit More, it said.

“The content being widely circulated allegedly contains obscene, offensive, and objectionable remarks concerning women, consent, and deceased persons, which are against accepted societal norms and attract provisions of criminal law,” said the statement. Pranit More Show Controversy: Doctor Sejal Pawar Remark on Male Corpse’s Private Parts Sparks Fresh Controversy (Watch Video).

The investigation conducted by Maharashtra Cyber revealed that one of the clips allegedly contained remarks made by Himanshu Jangra suggesting entitlement to physical intimacy in return for money spent during a date, thereby portraying women in a derogatory manner and trivialising issues relating to consent and dignity, it said.

Another clip allegedly featured Sejal Pawar making obscene and derogatory comments concerning deceased male bodies and medical cadavers used for educational purposes. The content is alleged to be disrespectful to the deceased's dignity and contrary to accepted standards of public decency, the statement said.

It was alleged that the aforesaid content was recorded, promoted, published, and disseminated through various digital and social media platforms in connection with the programme hosted by Pranit More, with the apparent objective of increasing viewership and audience engagement, and of deriving financial and commercial gains through online monetisation and other revenue-generating activities.

The Office of the Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra Cyber, serves as the nodal office for all cyber-related matters in Maharashtra. Maharashtra Cyber continues to monitor online platforms and social media ecosystems to identify and take appropriate action against content and activities that may violate applicable laws and adversely affect public order, dignity, and societal interests, the statement said.

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