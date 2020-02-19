Instagram Star Egle Fox Shares Her Life as an Influencer & Travel Blogger!

Instagram Star Egle Fox (Photo Credits: File Photo)

1.) What is something people wouldn't know about you when looking at your Instagram profile @eglita?

People wouldn’t know how busy I am. I seem relaxed and carefree, however, I don’t have so much time. Many times, my photos are taken with my phone by drivers, tour guides, butlers, valet staff, lifeguards, room service attendants, and waiters. I think of an idea, choose the wardrobe and stage all the shoots myself.

2.) Being an influencer must take a toll on you sometimes. What do you do to stay focused with mental health?

Even if I have just two days off, that doesn’t stop me from planning a trip somewhere. I like to, all of a sudden, to go to the airport and fly to another country to have dinner there and come back. I also enjoy going on road trips. I like to discover new places and destinations. I love being close to the mountains, the desert, and the sea. I like going to the beach and swimming and chilling. I like trying new places to eat, especially if it’s something that is everyone is talking about; I want to go and check it out myself so I can have an opinion about the place. I enjoy “staycations” - going to a hotel and spending a night there and enjoying breakfast in bed. I have a bike, and sometimes I take it to the beach. I don’t like going to the gym that much. Instead, I prefer hiking or climbing or doing something active in nature. I love simple things like taking a stroll along the Seine in old Paris or watching the sunset in Abu Dhabi.

3.) When partnering with brands, how do you maintain your authentic voice on your profile?

When partnering with brands, it’s important to ask questions about the brand. When I work with clients, it is important to know the brand’s personality. Maintaining the casual and friendly mood is the key to connect with people. And it is important to remain truthful and honest because the audience can quickly see through the fake content. I know many influencers who hire assistants and writers to do the work for them. I will never have someone else write for me because I want to maintain my real voice and style.

4.) Do you make new friends/relations through your Instagram account @eglita?

Whenever I have free time, I interact with my followers. I wish I had the time to write to each and all of them, however physically it is an impossible task. I hope, through my messages, to give hope and inspire my followers to follow their dreams and to never give up.

5.) Finally, what advice would you give to aspiring or upcoming influencers?

Be Yourself!

