Mumbai, February 27: The Mumbai Police recently booked a diamond trader and his wife for allegedly cheating a senior citizen of Rs 2.83 crore. The couple, both residents of Nepean Sea Road in Malabar Hill, duped the Malabar Hill resident after promising him higher returns on investments in their company. Police officials said that the accused identified as Aditya Jogani has also been booked in the past.

Back then, he was booked for posing as the personal assistant to former Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Ajoy Mehta and retired IAS officer Pravin Pardeshi. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the police booked Jogani and his wife, Avani, after a complaint was filed by Paramanand Patel, a Nepean Sea Road resident. Admission Fraud in Mumbai: Man Poses As School Staffer, Cons Malabar Hill Resident of Rs 30,000 on Promise of Admission for His Son.

In his complaint, Patel said that since 2019, Jogani took Rs 4.8 crore from him by promising higher returns on investments in his company, Nirvana India Group. When the accused did not return the money, the complainant told him he was approaching the police. This was when Jogani paid Patel Rs 1.25 crore back. However, the accused threatened Patel when he demanded the remaining money.

Patel approached the police and complained after Jogani failed to return the balance amount of Rs 2.83 crore. Acting on Patel's complaint, the police booked Jogani under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). In July last year, Jogani was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing for allegedly cheating a Santacruz-based businessman of Rs 3.90 crore. Navi Mumbai Man Duped of Rs 1.19 Crore in Investment Fraud; 3 Booked.

Jogani was accused of posing as the personal assistant to the former municipal commissioner and promising the complainant to get his work done. Meanwhile, copd said that there are around 15 cases registered against Jogani accusing him of cheating and impersonating public servants.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2024 03:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).