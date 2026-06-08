IPL Ticket Scam in Bengaluru: Woman Loses Over INR 18 Lakh in Fraud While Trying To Fulfil Father’s Wish

A 31-year-old woman from Bengaluru was allegedly duped of more than Rs 18.4 lakh by cyber fraudsters while attempting to purchase Indian Premier League (IPL) tickets for her cancer-stricken father, who wished to watch a match in person. The incident has once again highlighted the growing threat of online ticketing scams targeting sports fans, as reported by TOI.

According to police, the woman came across individuals claiming to be authorised IPL ticket sellers online. What began as an effort to secure match tickets reportedly turned into a sophisticated fraud operation that led to substantial financial losses. CBI Raids Mumbai and Ahmedabad in INR 119 Crore Bank Fraud Cases Linked. to Shri Hari Extrusion and Jay Formulations

Fraudsters Exploited Emotional Appeal

Investigators said the woman was trying to fulfil her father's long-held desire to attend an IPL match despite his ongoing battle with cancer. During her search for tickets, she was contacted by alleged ticket sellers who convinced her they could arrange passes for the tournament.

The fraudsters reportedly gained her trust through repeated communication and persuaded her to transfer money through multiple transactions. By the time she realized she had been deceived, the total amount lost had exceeded Rs 18.4 lakh. Online Gaming Fraud in Madhya Pradesh: Businessman’s Wife Loses INR 60 Lakh to ‘Invite Game Club’ Scam in Gwalior; FIR Registered.

Police Begin Investigation

A complaint has been filed with the cybercrime authorities, who have launched an investigation into the case. Officials are tracing the bank accounts and digital payment channels used in the alleged fraud and are working to identify those involved. Police have urged the public to exercise caution while purchasing tickets online and to use only authorised platforms for sporting events and entertainment programmes.

Growing Concern Over IPL Ticket Frauds

The latest case is one of several ticket-related scams reported during recent IPL seasons. Cybercriminals often exploit high demand for match tickets by creating fake social media profiles, fraudulent websites and unauthorized ticket-sale advertisements.

In previous incidents, fans and businesses have also reported losing money after dealing with individuals falsely claiming to have access to premium IPL tickets or official affiliations with cricket authorities.

Authorities Advise Caution

Cybercrime experts advise buyers to verify ticket sellers through official channels, avoid making payments to unknown individuals and be wary of offers that appear unusually attractive or require urgent transfers of money. They also recommend checking ticket availability through official IPL platforms and authorised partners before making any purchase.

The investigation into the Bengaluru case is ongoing, and authorities are continuing efforts to trace the suspects and recover the lost funds.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 04:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).